How to get everything on your back-to-school list for less

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Amanda Comage-Trower is stocking up on supplies for a new school year at her new school at Treasures4Teachers in Tempe. “Paper, anything to decorate your classroom, those things are very expensive right now so we’re very grateful for this,” she said.

The non-profit provides free and deeply discounted school supplies to educators. “Everything here is donated. We pay zero dollars for inventory and because of that, we can send it out the door for literally nickels and pennies and even for free sometimes,” said Chloe Calissi, a spokesperson for Treasures4Teachers.

Treasures 4 Teachers hasn’t raised its prices. It’s a stark difference from traditional stores, where inflation has made the cost of school supplies jump nearly 24% over the past two years, according to Deloitte. The company’s annual back-to-school report also shows families plan to spend less this year because they have less disposable income; $597 per child this year compared to $661 per child last year.

“That is a ton of money, but I truly believe if you really are careful and you’re really looking around, you can save a lot of money. You don’t have to spend $597,” said Alicia Markham of DealsinAZ.com. She says there are ways to save if you are willing to spend extra time shopping around.

“It adds up when you do that, but it does take a little bit of time and [retailers] count on the fact that a lot of people aren’t willing to do that,” Markham said. “For example, I bought a notebook and with a Target Circle deal, I got it for $2.88. I looked at Office Depot. It’s $7.19. Now, I have to buy six of those, so if I’m saving almost $5 per notebook, that’s a lot of money.”

Don’t forget to ‘shop’ for supplies in your own home. There’s a good chance you still have scissors or notebooks and folders left over from last year that you can cross off the list.

