Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

How to get everything on your back-to-school list for less

On Your Side has tips and tricks to help parents save money while buying kids' school supplies this year.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Amanda Comage-Trower is stocking up on supplies for a new school year at her new school at Treasures4Teachers in Tempe. “Paper, anything to decorate your classroom, those things are very expensive right now so we’re very grateful for this,” she said.

The non-profit provides free and deeply discounted school supplies to educators. “Everything here is donated. We pay zero dollars for inventory and because of that, we can send it out the door for literally nickels and pennies and even for free sometimes,” said Chloe Calissi, a spokesperson for Treasures4Teachers.

Treasures 4 Teachers hasn’t raised its prices. It’s a stark difference from traditional stores, where inflation has made the cost of school supplies jump nearly 24% over the past two years, according to Deloitte. The company’s annual back-to-school report also shows families plan to spend less this year because they have less disposable income; $597 per child this year compared to $661 per child last year.

“That is a ton of money, but I truly believe if you really are careful and you’re really looking around, you can save a lot of money. You don’t have to spend $597,” said Alicia Markham of DealsinAZ.com. She says there are ways to save if you are willing to spend extra time shopping around.

“It adds up when you do that, but it does take a little bit of time and [retailers] count on the fact that a lot of people aren’t willing to do that,” Markham said. “For example, I bought a notebook and with a Target Circle deal, I got it for $2.88. I looked at Office Depot. It’s $7.19. Now, I have to buy six of those, so if I’m saving almost $5 per notebook, that’s a lot of money.”

Don’t forget to ‘shop’ for supplies in your own home. There’s a good chance you still have scissors or notebooks and folders left over from last year that you can cross off the list.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Hampton, 15, went missing at Show Low Lake Monday night.
Phoenix teen found dead in Show Low Lake after 18-hour search
She’s on a fixed income, and cannot afford the new system for $8,000.
Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons
The once iconic shopping mall in Mesa is being torn down to make way for new development.
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa
The man died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.
Man dead after being found shot in street overnight in west Phoenix
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

Latest News

How to save money while buying school supplies
PenFed reportedly sent a $14,000 payoff loan to the wrong company.
Phoenix woman says credit union forwarded $14K payoff loan to wrong institution
Phoenix woman's 3 month credit union struggle with a car loan
Medicare fraud is on the rise after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seniors are being charged for Covid tests they never took