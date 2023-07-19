Your Life
How the current Phoenix heat wave compares to previous summers

According to the National Weather Service, July normally averages 107 degrees compared to 114 this year.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:06 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The heat wave here in the Valley is getting national attention, and we still have the rest of July, August and September to go. But how does this heat compare to previous summers?

The National Weather Service says July has broken record after record. “We have had 19 consecutive 110 degree plus days in phoenix and that does break the record of 18 days set in 1974,” said meteorologist Jessica Leffel, with the National Weather Service.

Besides that, Leffel said we also broke the previous record for the high temperature of 115 degrees, set in 1989. Today, the temperature hit 118 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor, where the National Weather Service in Phoenix collects the data.

Leffel blames two things, the urban heat island effect and climate change. “Urban heat island effect is essentially, within our region where we are in Phoenix, we notice we have hotter temps because of the infrastructure we have set up. Those concrete pave ways, roadways everywhere, big buildings, essentially traps in that heat,” Leffel said.

She says we are seeing temperatures well above average for this time of year, and according to the National Weather Service, July normally averages 107 degrees compared to 114 this year. “If we look at that first early 1900s, on average there were about five days every year where Phoenix had temperatures of 110 degrees or higher, now we’re five times that amount,” said Dr. Erinanne Saffell, who has been serving as the state climatologist for the past two years.

People who faint or trip, and fall on hot surfaces such as asphalt, can receive serious burns that can be deadly.

In that role, she studies Arizona’s climate, educating local, state and national officials on the weather patterns and trends unique to the region. “Maricopa County is the hottest most populous county in the country,” she said.

She says Phoenix has had 23 days of 110 degrees or above this summer. “If we go back a couple of years to 2020, the ‘nonsoon’ that no one wants to remember, there were 53 days that year in the Phoenix-area of temperature 110 or higher,” Saffell said. At this rate, many are left wondering if and when this heat wave will end. “As of right now, within the 7 day period, it looks like there is no end in sight,” Leffel said.

Both experts say just like many of us, they also hope for rain to help cool us down. But unfortunately, they agree chances of rain in Phoenix remain very low for the next week.

