Heat records continue to fall with slight chance for thunderstorms this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a record-setting day on many fronts for metro Phoenix. We started with a low of 97 degrees at Sky Harbor Airport. That’s the warmest low recorded in Phoenix since they began taking weather measurements in 1895. The previous record, 96, was set on July 15th, 2003. One can only wonder when the first low of 100 will be recorded in Phoenix. Also, as of 2 p.m., that high temperature was 117 degrees.

That set a record for today’s date, which was 116 degrees. That record went back to 1989. And, of course, we extended the number of days straight with a high of 110 degrees or more to 20 days. That heat streak could last into the middle of next week.

However, there’s a chance we could end the streak as our weather models suggest an influx of monsoon moisture into Arizona beginning Saturday. For the Valley, that means with have slight chances for storms Sunday (20%), Monday (40%) and Tuesday (20%). That’s the best chance we’ve had since the start of the month to drop below the 110 threshold, even if it’s not any significant rain.

We’re also extending our First Alert for excessive heat into Sunday evening from Friday’s end of the day. We’re confident we’ll see highs around 115 for the weekend with those overnight lows in the mid-90s, hench, the danger from heat-related illnesses will remain very high.

