Diamondbacks defeat Braves in historic slugfest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have had a rough start for the second half of the season, getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays and looking lost at the plate. In a matter of days, they went from leading the NL West to being 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants due to the team’s recent slump.

At 52-42 and slowly falling out of a playoff spot, the D-backs had another tall task at hand, a three-game series in Atlanta against the Braves, who have the best record in the league (61-32) and have only lost at their home park twice since June 10. Despite facing some challenges, the Diamondbacks did not let it affect their performance. They went on to score an impressive 16 runs in a thrilling 16-13 win.

“This was just a boat race,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “This was everybody full throttle, just get it out there and hang on and just fly by the seat of your pants.”

It was back-and-forth all game; there were seven lead changes. D-backs starting pitcher Zach Davies got lit up, allowing nine runs in 3.2 innings. Davies is hardly the first pitcher to be lit up by the league’s best offense, but his season ERA nearly raised an entire point, sitting at 7.38, the highest single-season ERA in D-backs history (min. 12 starts).

On the brighter side, Christian Walker exploded out of his 4-for-44 slump, crushing two home runs and recording five RBIs, helping the D-backs knock Braves starter Bryce Elder out of the game after 2.2 innings.

“He’s been grinding, and he’s just such a great teammate,” Lovullo said. “And I think he wants to do so well for all the right reasons. And sometimes [he’s] just gotta take a deep breath and remember that you’re a good baseball player and you can do special things at special times. Christian Walker stepped up today.”

Trailing 13-12 entering the top of the eighth inning, rookie outfielder Dominic Canzone came through, slapping a single into right field for his first career hit, driving in Walker and tying the game at 13.

Dominic Canzone's first @MLB hit ties the game at THIRTEEN. pic.twitter.com/npoovvBMaL — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 19, 2023

In the ninth inning, the Diamondbacks regained the lead thanks to a two-run double hit by Geraldo Perdomo, and they maintained their lead until the end of the game. Perdomo’s batting average with runners in scoring position raised to .397. Prior to Tuesday’s game, the team was 0-85 in games where 12 or more runs were allowed. The last time a team won while allowing 13+ runs was on Aug. 21, 2021, when the White Sox beat the Cubs 17-13.

D-backs are now 1-85 in games where they’ve allowed 12+ runs… WOW! #Dbacks https://t.co/06qse2iUlG — Aaron Schmidt (@ASchmidtSports) July 19, 2023

D-backs’ Ryne Nelson will face off against the Braves’ Charlie Morton on Wednesday afternoon, as the D-backs hope to continue their momentum and regain their position as leaders in the NL West.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.