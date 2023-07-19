Your Life
Chandler, Gilbert students head back to school for first day

A group of Perry High School students were out early to help welcome freshmen to campus on their first day of high school.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s that time of year again — back-to-school season! Wednesday was the first day of school for many East Valley students.

With all the students hitting the road to get to school, Chandler Police were out on the streets, making sure students made it safely. “We’re definitely going to have patrol officers out on the roadways, just making sure that children are safe, making sure that everybody’s on their bikes, getting to and from OK. Speed is a huge factor in a lot of these areas. Understanding that in school zones, it’s a criminal offense if you get pulled over in a school zone area,” said Chandler Det. Eva Zermeno. “Not to mention distracted driving. We want to make sure everyone is aware. Please make sure that you’re not holding your electronic devices or on them when you’re behind the wheel. It’s important to keep your eyes up and focused to save lives.

Chandler Police were out on the road helping teen drivers as they head back to school.

Meanwhile, a group of Perry High School students were gearing up for back-to-school in Gilbert. The Link Crew is a group of students that helps welcome freshmen on their first day of high school. “Link Crew is basically about that link we provide between the junior high and the high school to help students transition. Sometimes they can be very nervous. So we provide a resource throughout the year to help them integrate and become part of our culture, which is proven by research to show increase in academic performance,” said Scott Nichols, the group’s mentor.

Several other Valley school districts will begin welcoming students next week.

