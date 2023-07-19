Your Life
Buckeye police launch new security camera program to help fight crime

The program aims for Buckeye PD to work with the community to fight crime and promote safety.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:43 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Buckeye police have launched a new security camera program that partners with the community to help keep the city safe and fight crime efficiently. The Community Connect program allows residents and business owners to register their security cameras with Buckeye police and easily share videos that’ll help investigators solve cases.

Community Connect creates a map of active video security cameras across the city. When a crime is reported, police can use this registry to find a camera that may have captured video evidence and contact the owners to request footage.

Buckeye police say that timely video evidence can be helpful to officers investigating crime, and this program allows people to easily share their video with police using a link. The footage captured can be crucial in helping investigators gather information and develop leads.

The program aims for Buckeye PD to work with the community to fight crime and promote safety. Buckeye police say the program is free, participation is voluntary and police will not gain live-feed access to cameras. To learn more, click here.

