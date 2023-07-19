Your Life
Biden administration suspends funding for Wuhan lab

The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Biden administration is suspending funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The suspension of funding follows a months-long review that determined the Chinese Research Institute was not compliant with federal safety regulations.

The Department of Health and Human Services is also barring the Wuhan Institute from doing business with the federal government going forward.

In actuality, the lab has not received funding from the National Institutes of Health since July 2020.

The facility plays a central role in theories that the COVID-19 pandemic may have originated from a lab leak there in late 2019, but investigators have yet to reach a definitive conclusion of where the coronavirus originated.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

