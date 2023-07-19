Your Life
Avondale man gets 21 months in prison after lying about sexual dysfunction

He admitted to perjury as part of his plea deal.
(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Avondale man was recently given 21 months in prison for lying under oath during this federal trial, saying he has sexual dysfunction. The sentencing is part of a plea agreement.

On Sept. 10, 2020, a federal grand jury indicted 60-year-old John Dompierre with conspiracy and transportation for illegal sexual activity. However, a judge declared a mistrial after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict. But, officials caught Dompierre on perjury after his testimony on Nov. 3 and 4, when he said he couldn’t be guilty because he was incapable of sexual activity due to dysfunction.

According to a Department of Justice press release, attorneys with the federal government were able to obtain Dompierre’s medical records, which disproves his own testimony. Also, according to the release, Dompierre admitted that he perjured himself during the trial.

On top of 21 months in prison, he was also fined $2,400 and will be on supervised release for three years after getting out of prison

