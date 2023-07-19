ASU grad creates smartphone cooling case

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — You’ve probably had your smartphone tell you it’s too hot to use during this Arizona summer. Now, one Arizona State University graduate and Tempe inventor may have a solution after it happened to him. “I was stranded in the desert,” said Cryo-X’s Jordan Fourcher. “I needed to call AAA but couldn’t because my iPhone was overheated.”

Fourcher looked into cooling options that don’t need electricity and came across radiative cooling material while attending ASU. The material reflects energy away while also letting go of it. “The vacuum of space is your heat sink, so you don’t need electricity to cool things down,” he said.

It might be easier to look at his hands-on test, which shows his material is 10 degrees cooler than without it. “That’s how big of a difference it can make,” Fourcher said. The Sun Devil graduate’s invention cools not only phones but also vehicles. He admits he needs some investment in the startup. However, the local innovator’s chilling effect is happening in the Valley of the Sun.

“I’m looking for people who make this a reality, make Phoenix cool,” he said. For more information on the cooling material, click/tap here.

