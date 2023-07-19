Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona’s ‘fake electors’ for Trump catch DOJ’s attention

Several current and former GOP politicians could be part of a Department of Justice investigation into "fake electors."
By Dennis Welch
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona was one of seven states where so-called “fake electors” signed paperwork that falsely claimed former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Their hope at the time was that then-Vice President Mike Pence would recognize them when the electoral college met to certify the results. Of course, the events of Jan. 6, 2021, backfired and now fake electors across the country, including here, have attracted the attention of the Department of Justice.

Some of Arizona’s false electors included high-profile and powerful politicians. Like Kelli Ward, former chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, and her husband. Two current GOP state lawmakers Jake Hoffman from Queen Creek and Anthony Kern from Glendale, were also involved. After a hearing Tuesday about Arizona State University, when asked if he’s been contacted by the DOJ, Kern rolled his eyes.

Two Arizona lawmakers were subpoenaed in connection to the group of "fake electors" who created their own election certification in 2020.

Former governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, has also been contacted by federal investigators. A spokesperson told Arizona’s Family that Ducey is cooperating with the investigation and “do the right thing.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures above 110 are expected to continue across Phoenix into next week.
Heatwave in Arizona leads to unprecedented electricity demand and a new APS record
Christopher Hampton, 15, went missing at Show Low Lake Monday night.
Phoenix teen found dead in Show Low Lake after 18-hour search
The once iconic shopping mall in Mesa is being torn down to make way for new development.
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa
Michael Turney, stepfather of Alissa Turney was acquitted of all murder charges by the judge...
Judge acquits Michael Turney of all charges in Alissa Turney murder trial
She’s on a fixed income, and cannot afford the new system for $8,000.
Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons

Latest News

The Grand Canyon National Monument would protect and enhance the area in northern Arizona.
Lawmakers propose new Grand Canyon National Monument on federal land
Lawmakers propose new Grand Canyon National Monument
High profile Arizona GOP politicians catch attention of DOJ
In this Tuesday, August 2020 photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice...
Former Arizona governor contacted by special counsel in Jan. 6 probe