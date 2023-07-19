Arizona’s ‘fake electors’ for Trump catch DOJ’s attention

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona was one of seven states where so-called “fake electors” signed paperwork that falsely claimed former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Their hope at the time was that then-Vice President Mike Pence would recognize them when the electoral college met to certify the results. Of course, the events of Jan. 6, 2021, backfired and now fake electors across the country, including here, have attracted the attention of the Department of Justice.

Some of Arizona’s false electors included high-profile and powerful politicians. Like Kelli Ward, former chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, and her husband. Two current GOP state lawmakers Jake Hoffman from Queen Creek and Anthony Kern from Glendale, were also involved. After a hearing Tuesday about Arizona State University, when asked if he’s been contacted by the DOJ, Kern rolled his eyes.

Kern: You see me roll my eyes, Dennis? Welch: I did. I did. Kern: I’m not going to comment other than ASU. I don’t really watch the news. Welch: Have you been contacted by the Department of Justice? Kern: I don’t really watch the news. I’m never home. I’m working.

Two Arizona lawmakers were subpoenaed in connection to the group of "fake electors" who created their own election certification in 2020.

Former governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, has also been contacted by federal investigators. A spokesperson told Arizona’s Family that Ducey is cooperating with the investigation and “do the right thing.”

