Arizona corrections dept. discriminates against blind inmates, DOJ says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The U.S. Justice Department says the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by discriminating against people with vision disabilities. The DOJ detailed its findings in a public letter to ADCRR, citing multiple complaints by inmates who are blind or have low vision.

The Justice Dept. is calling on ADCRR to work with federal officials to resolve the civil rights violations listed below:

ADCRR failed to modify its policies or offer aids such as braille materials, audio recordings, screen reader software and other accessibility tools to help those with vision disabilities communicate.

The letter gives several examples of the denial of necessary aid. “For example, it took ADCRR nearly a year to provide one individual who is blind with a white cane he requested during intake,” and “General requests for accessible materials or technology are also routinely denied or ignored.”

ADCRR did not offer accessible processes to request accommodations or file disability-related complaints

The letter points out that inmates can request modifications like canes, accessible locks and other aids as needed, but the methods to make the requests are ineffective for people with vision disabilities. In addition, “Many incarcerated individuals, however, were not informed there is an ADA Coordinator at their facility or told how to contact them.”

ADCRR relied on other incarcerated people to help those with vision disabilities without training or supervision

The letter states that many “inmate aides” are not formally trained. “One individual who is blind has been led by his assigned aide into walls and other people several times. When he requested his aide be properly trained on how to lead him, ADCRR refused.” Because of these violations, the Justice Department found that ADCRR denied those with vision disabilities equal opportunities as their counterparts.

“People with disabilities do not surrender their civil rights at the prison gate,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department is committed to ensuring that people with disabilities held in jails and prisons, including those with vision impairments, have an equal opportunity to participate in and benefit from prison programs and to work towards rehabilitation.”

The Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona are currently investigating ADCRR over the findings.

You can read the Justice Department’s letter in its entirety below:

