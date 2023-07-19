Your Life
Area code changes coming to the metro Phoenix in August

By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:57 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you live in the Valley, you might have received a text message last week saying you’ll have to dial a few more digits when making phone calls. Starting Aug. 12, anyone with 602 and 623 numbers will have to dial ten digits for every local phone call. Those with 480 numbers already went through this last year.

Currently, there are area code boundaries in the Valley, so certain parts of the Valley have certain area codes: 623 in the west Valley, 602 is the more centrally located one, and 480 for parts of the east Valley. But that 480 area code has started to run out of available numbers, leading the Arizona Corporation Commission to create a boundary elimination overlay.

“Telephone numbers under those three area codes can be utilized in the entire geographic area,” said Heidi Wayman with the North American Numbering Plan Administrator. “It’s just having enough phone numbers for the carriers or the service provides in the area so they can continue to do business and give numbers out to their customers.”

Wayman says this idea of getting rid of any geographical boundaries first came up in 2021 when Arizona was within 36 months of exhausting its available 480 numbers in early 2024. “Those prefixes are running low,” she said. “That’s when we would notify the state and come up with a plan.”

While 602 and 623 area codes might have to press a few more buttons, Wayman says the good news with the overlay is that no one’s phone number has to change. But equipment associated with that phone number might need to be reprogrammed. “That would be like medical devices, office lines like PBX stuff, fax machines, internet dialup numbers, speed dials,” she said. “Just making sure these things are programmed in to dial ten digits.”

While the 602 and 623 area codes will have to start dialing ten digits next month, those geographic boundaries aren’t going to be removed until Sept. 12. So it’ll be an extra month until anyone in the Valley getting a new number will actually have the possibility of getting three potential area codes.

In terms of pricing, calls between all area codes will still count as local calls with no increase in cost. These new area code changes also don’t impact numbers like 911, 311, or 411, which are still just three-digit calls.

