Young boy killed by 3-year-old child driving golf cart, troopers say

Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.
Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.(Ratchapoom Anupongpan via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a child has died after he was hit by a golf cart.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old was killed in Lee County on Monday after a 3-year-old boy was driving the cart at a home on Orange River Boulevard.

Troopers said as the child approached a curve near the home, he ended up hitting the 7-year-old boy who was standing in the front yard.

The 7-year-old was critically injured and was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced deceased after arrival.

Authorities did not immediately identify the children involved.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

