Tickets for Cardinals 2023 Training Camp available Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Football season is right around the corner, and Arizona Cardinals fans can secure their tickets for the 2023 Training Camp Powered by Cox beginning Wednesday, July 19 at 10:00 AM.

Individuals may secure up to four free tickets for practices. Digital tickets will be required for entry into each practice and, once reserved, will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app. Both parking and admission are free. The team’s first practice session opens on Thursday, July 27. All practices will be held at State Farm Stadium.

The schedule for open training camp practices at State Farm Stadium is listed below:

CARDINALS 2023 TRAINING CAMP POWERED BY COX

Date Practice Time

Thursday, 7/27: 1:15-2:30 PM

Friday, 7/28: 1:45-3:15 PM

Saturday, 7/29: 1:15-2:45 PM (Back Together Weekend)

Monday, 7/31: 1:45-3:00 PM

Tuesday, 8/1: 1:15-2:30 PM

Wednesday 8/2: 1:45-3:15 PM

Thursday, 8/3: 1:15-2:45 PM

Saturday, 8/5: 1:15-3:15 PM (Red & White Practice)

Monday, 8/7: 1:45-3:15 PM

Tuesday, 8/8: 1:15-2:45 PM

Wednesday, 8/9: 1:45-3:15 PM

Fans can reserve tickets by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camptix.

