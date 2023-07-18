Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Tickets for Cardinals 2023 Training Camp available Wednesday

FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, center, talks with Cardinals offensive...
FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, center, talks with Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, left, and head coach Jonathan Gannon during workouts at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray is still recovering from an ACL tear. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Football season is right around the corner, and Arizona Cardinals fans can secure their tickets for the 2023 Training Camp Powered by Cox beginning Wednesday, July 19 at 10:00 AM.

Individuals may secure up to four free tickets for practices. Digital tickets will be required for entry into each practice and, once reserved, will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app. Both parking and admission are free. The team’s first practice session opens on Thursday, July 27. All practices will be held at State Farm Stadium.

The schedule for open training camp practices at State Farm Stadium is listed below:

CARDINALS 2023 TRAINING CAMP POWERED BY COX

Date Practice Time

  • Thursday, 7/27: 1:15-2:30 PM
  • Friday, 7/28: 1:45-3:15 PM
  • Saturday, 7/29: 1:15-2:45 PM (Back Together Weekend)
  • Monday, 7/31: 1:45-3:00 PM
  • Tuesday, 8/1: 1:15-2:30 PM
  • Wednesday 8/2: 1:45-3:15 PM
  • Thursday, 8/3: 1:15-2:45 PM
  • Saturday, 8/5: 1:15-3:15 PM (Red & White Practice)
  • Monday, 8/7: 1:45-3:15 PM
  • Tuesday, 8/8: 1:15-2:45 PM
  • Wednesday, 8/9: 1:45-3:15 PM

Fans can reserve tickets by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camptix.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures above 110 are expected to continue across Phoenix into next week.
Heatwave in Arizona leads to unprecedented electricity demand and a new APS record
Michael Turney, stepfather of Alissa Turney was acquitted of all murder charges by the judge...
Judge acquits Michael Turney of all charges in Alissa Turney murder trial
The once iconic shopping mall in Mesa is being torn down to make way for new development.
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa
Arizona's Family news chopper spotted blowing dust in the East Valley.
Blowing dust hits the East Valley as excessive heat continues for metro Phoenix
What led up to the incident is still being investigated.
Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix

Latest News

Injured Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches teammates during practice at the...
Kyler Murray progressing from ACL tear, aims for Week 1 return
Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin hangs his head during the fourth quarter during his team's...
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Vince Tobin dies at 79
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner warms up during mini camp practice at the team's...
Cardinals’ offensive trio ranked worst in NFL, CBS Sports rankings find
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches his players during mini camp practice at...
Cardinals announce 2023 Training Camp open practice schedule