Tenants say north Phoenix apartment is unlivable after nearby fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Erik Sofranko ran his hand across the blade of the ceiling fan in his apartment. His hand was black from the soot left behind by Wednesday’s deadly fire. “We had the air conditioning running for about an hour and if you look (at my hand). And they told us we can move back in here,” Sofranko said.

Sofranko and Samantha Underwood just moved to Phoenix from Mansfield, Ohio. They were in their Cyprus Apartment for only a week and a half when the tragic fire broke out Wednesday, killing a mother and her son. The fire started in the apartment right across from the couple’s place. Sofranko says they were told Friday they could move back into their unit. “They say this is livable. This is not livable at all. This is an insult to my family,” he said.

There’s black soot on the outside of their building, on the inside walls, coming out of the vents, and soiling the feet of their toddler son Isaiah. “I’m just at my wits end. I told them on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you don’t get me a new unit, I will call the press,” he said. “I don’t know where else to turn.”

We stopped at the Cyprus leasing office to ask why they hadn’t been placed in a new apartment. “We can’t give any comment,” a woman in the office said. She offered to forward our contact to their corporate offices.

Five days with no answers, and Sofranko and Underwood are done playing the waiting game. It’s interrupting both of their work schedules. “They said they’re going to prorate $1,500 for five days. That’s not making it right. I don’t want a discount on rent, I can afford rent. I’m worried about having housing they are not willing to supply it,” Sofranko said.

At the end of the day Monday, and shortly after Arizona’s Family left the leasing office, Sofranko said he was called to go to the leasing office to receive keys to a new unit.

