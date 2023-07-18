Your Life
Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

No officers were hurt in the shooting.
No officers were hurt in the shooting.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on Monday night.

Details are limited, but Phoenix police say the shooting happened near 20th and Jefferson streets, near Sky Harbor Airport. No officers were injured in the shooting, and police say the suspect is currently receiving medical care.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

