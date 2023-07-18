Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on Monday night.

Details are limited, but Phoenix police say the shooting happened near 20th and Jefferson streets, near Sky Harbor Airport. No officers were injured in the shooting, and police say the suspect is currently receiving medical care.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Phoenix Police is currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting near 20th and Jackson Streets. Officers are not injured. Suspect was struck and currently receiving medical care. PIO will be enroute. Scene remains active. pic.twitter.com/ja9Q0jXKHp — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 18, 2023

