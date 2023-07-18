Your Life
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

No officers were hurt in the shooting.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:51 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on Monday night.

Phoenix police say the shooting occurred along the railroad tracks near 20th and Jefferson streets, near Sky Harbor Airport. Officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run call near 7th and Lincoln Streets, and when they arrived, they found an empty car with several shell casings inside. A witness told officers that he saw the possible suspect and the direction he was headed.

During a search in the area, another witness told officers they saw the man walking along the railroad tracks near 18th and Harrison Streets. They soon found the man, matching the suspect’s description, acting erratically and refusing to follow officers’ commands. When a less-lethal tool was used, the man did not respond, and while the officers were trying to talk to him, the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers. That’s when the officer-involved shooting happened. He later died from his injuries at the scene.

No officers or members of the public were injured in the shooting. The investigation is still underway.

This is the 39th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 50th in the state.

