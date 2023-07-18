Sunset Point Rest Area re-opens just off Interstate 17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning that its work on the Sunset Point Rest Area is done!

The $7.5 million new project is finally complete after its launch in July 2022, featuring upgraded restrooms and water and septic systems. Outdoor renovations include upgraded signage, sidewalks, landscaping, lighting, and renovated ramadas for visitors to take a pit stop.

Sunset Point rest stop has re-opened along I-17 after a year-long closure for $7.5 million renovations. (ADOT | ADOT)

The sundial memorial honoring ADOT employees who have died while serving Arizona also received a renovation. If you’re passing through and need a break, you can stop at Sunset Point along Interstate 17 between Black Canyon City and Cordes Junction. The temporary Badger Springs site is now closed.

Sunset Point rest stop has re-opened along I-17 after a year-long closure for $7.5 million renovations. (ADOT | ADOT)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.