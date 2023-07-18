Your Life
Sunset Point Rest Area re-opens just off Interstate 17

Sunset Point rest stop has re-opened along I-17 after a year-long closure for $7.5 million...
Sunset Point rest stop has re-opened along I-17 after a year-long closure for $7.5 million renovations.(ADOT | ADOT)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning that its work on the Sunset Point Rest Area is done!

The $7.5 million new project is finally complete after its launch in July 2022, featuring upgraded restrooms and water and septic systems. Outdoor renovations include upgraded signage, sidewalks, landscaping, lighting, and renovated ramadas for visitors to take a pit stop.

The sundial memorial honoring ADOT employees who have died while serving Arizona also received a renovation. If you’re passing through and need a break, you can stop at Sunset Point along Interstate 17 between Black Canyon City and Cordes Junction. The temporary Badger Springs site is now closed.

