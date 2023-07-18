Seniors are being charged for Covid tests they never took

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - She hasn’t been to Illinois in years, and she hadn’t ordered Covid-19 tests, so a Chandler woman was surprised when her recent Medicare summary of benefits included three separate charges for Covid tests from labs in the Chicago area. “One of them was $200,” said Cathy, who asked to use her first name only. “Two of them were $120.”

On Your Side reviewed the statements, which showed Medicare paid $94.08 for each claim of ‘nonprescription self-administered tests. Another Arizonan reported 12 fraudulent Covid test charges totaling more than $1,200.

Cathy reported the fraudulent charges to CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “I said, ‘Why is Medicare paying these?’” Cathy said. On Your Side wanted to know the same thing. A spokesperson for CMS confirms the agency is investigating consumer complaints about unsolicited over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. The scope of the fraud is unclear, but according to CMS, the agency paid about $1.1 billion for 101 million over-the-counter Covid-19 tests from April 2022 through March 2023.

“It was a healthcare emergency, and because of that, there were all kinds of restrictions that were loosened, and so we need to be diligent and look at our bills, said Dana Marie Kennedy, AARP’s Arizona State Director. “I really encourage people to report because we all pay for this at the end of the day.”

On Your Side tried calling one of the labs on Cathy’s Medicare Summary Notice. A recording said the number was no longer in service. For another lab, the voicemail box was full. “I’m very concerned,” Cathy said. “Anybody could have my information.” According to CMS, dozens of people have been criminally charged with fraud, including shipping unsolicited Covid-19 tests, and investigations into healthcare fraud schemes related to the pandemic continue.

“CMS will notify a beneficiary if it has been determined that their Medicare Beneficiary Identifier (MBI) has been compromised and, in that case, will replace a beneficiary’s Medicare card with a new MBI,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement.

“Hopefully this can be stopped. There are so many scammers out there in this world that are trying to make a buck and not work a day in their life,” Cathy said. “That is very frustrating to someone that has worked since they were 15 years old.”

Medicare beneficiaries who receive items they did not order, including COVID-19 test kits, should call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to report it. Consumers can report suspected medical identity theft to the Health & Human Services fraud hotline: 800-447-8477 (800-HHS-TIPS) or the National Insurance Crime Bureau at 800-835-6422.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.