Search underway for missing teen at Show Low Lake

Crews have been searching for a missing 15-year-old since Monday night.
Crews have been searching for a missing 15-year-old since Monday night.(Navajo County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Crews continue searching for a teen who went missing Monday night at Show Low Lake.

Around 8 p.m., the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a 15-year-old who was missing. Sheriff’s deputies, Show Low police officers and Timber Mesa Fire Department crews responded and immediately began searching for the teen. Although searches have been conducted by boat, ground and air, there’s so far been no sign of the teen.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is asking that people near Show Low Lake stay clear of the search area. Other information was not immediately available.

