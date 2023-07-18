Your Life
Powerball ticket worth $200,000 sold at store in Chandler

A ticket valued at $50,000 was also sold at a Flagstaff gas station
The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold.
(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Arizona on Monday, including one worth $200,000!

That ticket was sold at a Walmart Supercenter at Germann and Gilbert roads in Chandler. Another winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Speedway gas station on Country Club Road near I-40 in Flagstaff. Monday’s winning numbers are 5, 8, 9, 17, 41, with a red Powerball of 21.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has reached the $1 billion mark with a cash value of $516.8 million, making it the third-largest Powerball jackpot. Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $640 million, with a cash value of $328.5 million. If no one wins the jackpot, it will increase to $720 million, or $369.6 million in cash.

Since 1994, the Arizona Powerball Lottery has sold 13 winning jackpot tickets. Each ticket costs $2 per play, and Power Play or Megaplier can be added for an extra $1. The deadline to buy tickets for Tuesday night’s drawing is 6:59 p.m.!

