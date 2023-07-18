Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman said she’s been living without air conditioning for two months after her system broke down. The thermostat read 99 degrees in her home. She’s on a fixed income, and the 73-year-old said she cannot afford the new system for $8,000.

“It’s miserable in here,” said Hope McNally. “I can’t stand too much more of it. I’m afraid I’m going to have a heat stroke or something.” McNally said her husband, who would have fixed it died three years ago, and she said it’s hard keeping hope right now.

Arizona’s Family contacted our partners, Parker and Sons, who informed McNally that they would give her a free AC system. “You’re not going to worry about any costs whatsoever, and were going to get this thing swapped out for you,” said Michael Whetsel with Parker and Sons. Whetsel said Parker and Sons will have the installation completed tomorrow. “I feel wonderful. I want to cry,” said McNally.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the City of Phoenix. A spokesperson said people who don’t have working AC can apply for help here.

