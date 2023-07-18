Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons

McNally said her husband, who would have fixed it died three years ago, and she said it’s hard keeping hope right now.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:08 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman said she’s been living without air conditioning for two months after her system broke down. The thermostat read 99 degrees in her home. She’s on a fixed income, and the 73-year-old said she cannot afford the new system for $8,000.

“It’s miserable in here,” said Hope McNally. “I can’t stand too much more of it. I’m afraid I’m going to have a heat stroke or something.” McNally said her husband, who would have fixed it died three years ago, and she said it’s hard keeping hope right now.

Arizona’s Family contacted our partners, Parker and Sons, who informed McNally that they would give her a free AC system. “You’re not going to worry about any costs whatsoever, and were going to get this thing swapped out for you,” said Michael Whetsel with Parker and Sons. Whetsel said Parker and Sons will have the installation completed tomorrow. “I feel wonderful. I want to cry,” said McNally.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the City of Phoenix. A spokesperson said people who don’t have working AC can apply for help here.

Officers from Suprise PD were called to a home and found sisters Paula and Linda Martinez living in a scorching hot house, and they knew they needed to help.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures above 110 are expected to continue across Phoenix into next week.
Heatwave in Arizona leads to unprecedented electricity demand and a new APS record
What led up to the incident is still being investigated.
Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix
File image of Buckeye PD
Man’s death in Buckeye desert believed to be heat related, police say
The crash happened near 29th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Motorcycle rider dead after evening crash in Phoenix
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday

Latest News

Michael Turney, stepfather of Alissa Turney was acquitted of all murder charges by the judge...
Judge acquits Michael Turney of all charges in Alissa Turney murder trial
Judge acquits Michael Turney due to lack of hard evidence
Phoenix woman living without AC is gets new unit from Parker and Sons
No officers were hurt in the shooting.
Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in Phoenix