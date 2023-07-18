Your Life
Phoenix resident complains about scheduled power outage in middle of heat wave

Neighbors want to know why the maintenance work and power outage weren’t delayed until we’re no longer experiencing such extreme heat.
By Jason Barry
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Jackie Schoville spent the morning sitting around her Phoenix apartment, sweating it out. “I just started heating up pretty quick,” said Schoville. “It didn’t take long. It was real uncomfortable.” Schoville had her power shut off by SRP around 7:30 a.m., along with 267 neighbors who live near 36th Street and Osborn Road.

An email was sent out last week informing them of the “temporary power outage” to “maintain underground electrical equipment.” But the 65-year-old retiree was convinced there was more to it.

Schoville stepped outside to see the work SRP was doing Monday and noticed it was all taking place in front of some new condos being built across the street. The power outage was directly related to the construction project.

Neighbors want to know why the maintenance work and power outage weren’t delayed until we’re no longer experiencing such extreme heat. “Definitely, they could have waited until this heat wave is over,” said Schoville. “I don’t see any emergency, they don’t even look move in ready yet. If nobody is living there, what the heck, why leave us hanging out here in the heat?”

Arizona’s Family contacted SRP to ask if the extreme heat was considered in planning the power outage.

SRP released these statements:

The power outage lasted close to 4.5 hours, according to a notice sent by SRP. However, an SRP spokesperson indicated the outage was closer to two hours and 40 minutes.

Schoville thinks it would have been nice if the neighbors impacted were taken into consideration. “I feel like we’ve been kicked to the curb,” said Schoville. “It seems very wrong.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

