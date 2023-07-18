Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix police seek help identifying man found dead after dumpster fire

Phoenix police are trying to learn the identity of a man who was found dead in a dumpster...
Phoenix police are trying to learn the identity of a man who was found dead in a dumpster following a fire.(Phoenix Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found dead last month following a fire in a dumpster at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Just after midnight on Friday, June 16, police say the unidentified man climbed into a construction trash dumpster at the Phoenician Palms apartments near 35th and Dunlap avenues. Soon after, a fire ignited in the dumpster, and the man was killed.

On Tuesday, police released a composite sketch of the man’s appearance before the fire. He’s described as Black or Hispanic between 40 and 60. He was between 5′2″ and 5′7″ and weighed approximately 120 lbs. Anyone who might know his identity is asked to call the Violent Crime Bureau desk at (602) 262-6141.

Phoenix police have not indicated how the fire might have started or if officers have identified any possible suspects.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures above 110 are expected to continue across Phoenix into next week.
Heatwave in Arizona leads to unprecedented electricity demand and a new APS record
Michael Turney, stepfather of Alissa Turney was acquitted of all murder charges by the judge...
Judge acquits Michael Turney of all charges in Alissa Turney murder trial
The once iconic shopping mall in Mesa is being torn down to make way for new development.
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa
Arizona's Family news chopper spotted blowing dust in the East Valley.
Blowing dust hits the East Valley as excessive heat continues for metro Phoenix
What led up to the incident is still being investigated.
Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix

Latest News

No officers were hurt in the shooting.
Phoenix police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, center, talks with Cardinals offensive...
Tickets for Cardinals 2023 Training Camp available Wednesday
Christopher Hampton, 15, went missing at Show Low Lake Monday night.
Search underway for missing Phoenix teen at Show Low Lake
Medicare fraud is on the rise after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seniors are being charged for Covid tests they never took