Phoenix police seek help identifying man found dead after dumpster fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found dead last month following a fire in a dumpster at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Just after midnight on Friday, June 16, police say the unidentified man climbed into a construction trash dumpster at the Phoenician Palms apartments near 35th and Dunlap avenues. Soon after, a fire ignited in the dumpster, and the man was killed.

On Tuesday, police released a composite sketch of the man’s appearance before the fire. He’s described as Black or Hispanic between 40 and 60. He was between 5′2″ and 5′7″ and weighed approximately 120 lbs. Anyone who might know his identity is asked to call the Violent Crime Bureau desk at (602) 262-6141.

Phoenix police have not indicated how the fire might have started or if officers have identified any possible suspects.

