Blowing dust spotted in the East Valley as excessive heat continues for metro Phoenix

By Royal Norman
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the 18th consecutive day, we recorded 110 degrees or higher at Sky Harbor Airport. That includes today’s 115, which is only a preliminary high as of this writing at 3:15 p.m. That ties a record that went back to 1974, and apparently, we’re going to break the record tomorrow, barring some crazy, unexpected weather. It looks like we’ll easily take the streak into 20+ days. The high tomorrow is forecasted at 116, and on Wednesday, we have 117 penciled in.

It does appear we’ll see a gradual increase in moisture around the state this week. That should result in an uptick in thunderstorms statewide, but mainly in northern Arizona’s mountains and the state’s southeast corner. There are blowing dust advisories around for areas south of the Valley along the I-10 corridor to Tucson for the rest of the day, so watch for that if traveling south. We are currently seeing some isolated, strong thunderstorms in northwest Arizona and Pima County.

On this date in 1984, a microburst damaged about 100 homes in Mesa. And in some parts of Mesa, flooding was up to 3 feet deep.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

