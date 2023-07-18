Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Petsmart Charities, Halo Animal Rescue unite to place dogs into fur-ever homes

Sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
Nanook and Oba are just two of the longtime dogs that are available for adoption.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Petsmart Charities and Phoenix’s Halo Animal Rescue are linking up to begin placing dogs into fur-ever homes as so many shelters across Arizona are overcapacity.

Fees are being waived for some dogs that have been living at the rescue for an extended time. If you can’t be a fur-ever home, you could pick up a dog for a hiking buddy, an overnight exposure home, etc., to help out these animals through a partnership program. If you’d like to donate your time, the rescue is also looking for volunteers and shoppers at their thrift boutique found just off Cave Creek Road in Phoenix!

Oba and Nanook are the two pups featured in today’s segment, both of which have fees waived for adoption. There are several more that you can find here! Halo also rescues cats and kittens, so you can check out those available furry friends here.

Want to nominate someone or an organization who’s doing something good in Phoenix for our segment? Click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures above 110 are expected to continue across Phoenix into next week.
Heatwave in Arizona leads to unprecedented electricity demand and a new APS record
Michael Turney, stepfather of Alissa Turney was acquitted of all murder charges by the judge...
Judge acquits Michael Turney of all charges in Alissa Turney murder trial
What led up to the incident is still being investigated.
Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix
Arizona's Family news chopper spotted blowing dust in the East Valley.
Blowing dust hits the East Valley as excessive heat continues for metro Phoenix
The once iconic shopping mall in Mesa is being torn down to make way for new development.
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa

Latest News

Bradly is a teenager who loves soccer, has a big heart, and is looking for a kind family.
Meet Bradly, a young teen who loves soccer and seeks a loving family
Visiting the Phoenix Rising with Bradly, a teenager looking for a family
Helping furry friends find forever homes in Phoenix
A Tempe student transformed a trashed bicycle into a custom ride for his teacher!
Tempe student transforms trash to treasure for teacher’s new bicycle