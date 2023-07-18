Petsmart Charities, Halo Animal Rescue unite to place dogs into fur-ever homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Petsmart Charities and Phoenix’s Halo Animal Rescue are linking up to begin placing dogs into fur-ever homes as so many shelters across Arizona are overcapacity.

Fees are being waived for some dogs that have been living at the rescue for an extended time. If you can’t be a fur-ever home, you could pick up a dog for a hiking buddy, an overnight exposure home, etc., to help out these animals through a partnership program. If you’d like to donate your time, the rescue is also looking for volunteers and shoppers at their thrift boutique found just off Cave Creek Road in Phoenix!

Oba and Nanook are the two pups featured in today’s segment, both of which have fees waived for adoption. There are several more that you can find here! Halo also rescues cats and kittens, so you can check out those available furry friends here.

