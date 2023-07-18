MLB takes over broadcasts of Arizona Diamondbacks games after split with Bally Sports

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The relationship between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Bally Sports is over.

Following a hearing in federal bankruptcy court on Tuesday, the D-backs announced that its remaining games this season will be available on options including Cox, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity and Fubo. Games can now also be streamed via MLB.TV with no in-market restrictions. The changes go into effect immediately.

Diamond Sports owns 19 regional sports networks under the Bally Sports banner. Last month, Diamond Sports made a request to get out of its agreement with the Diamondbacks in an emergency motion filed in federal bankruptcy court. The company said that it loses significant amounts of money under the Diamondbacks agreement and that the deal “no longer fits” within its long-term plans. While a hearing on the motion was set to be heard in court on June 28 in Houston, it was postponed until Tuesday morning.

Major League Baseball will now take over the production and distribution of locally distributed games, which the team says will expand the availability of its games from approximately 930,000 homes to 5.6 million homes in Arizona.

“Through the power of Major League Baseball and the Diamondbacks, we are working to elevate the game broadcast experience for all Diamondbacks fans,” said Billy Chambers, MLB Executive Vice President, Local Media. “As we have done with the Padres, we will apply new technology, deliver better picture quality and work towards increasing access to better tell the story of the Diamondbacks each and every night.”

The D-backs signed a 20-year, $1.5 billion contract with Fox Sports Networks in 2015. Diamond Sports Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group bought the regional sports networks from The Walt Disney Co. for nearly $10 billion in 2019. Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March. The company said in a financial filing last fall that it had debt of $8.67 billion.

MLB took over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games in late May after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payment and let the grace period expire. The league set up a local media department during the offseason to prepare for taking over some teams’ games. The Diamondbacks’ primary TV broadcasters, Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly, will continue to serve in their existing roles.

“This decision provides us with an opportunity to partner with Major League Baseball to produce high quality broadcasts of D-backs games on current platforms, expand access to include streaming options, and remove local blackouts that have been a fan frustration point for years,” said D-backs President, CEO, and General Partner Derrick Hall. “We have enjoyed our partnership with Bally Sports Arizona and thank them for the longtime partnership. But we look forward to providing unprecedented access to our exciting team moving forward, including a greatly expanded reach of new households.”

The Diamondbacks next face the Atlanta Braves at 4:20 p.m. MST on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

