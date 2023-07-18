Michael Turney released from jail in Phoenix following murder acquittal

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Michael Turney was released from jail Tuesday morning, a day after a judge acquitted him of all charges in the high-profile Alissa Turney murder case. As he left the jail, he told Arizona’s Family that he vows to keep looking for his stepdaughter, Alissa, and that he loves his other children despite them testifying against him in court.

RAW JAIL RELEASE VIDEO: We ask Michael Turney questions following his release from jail after being acquitted for the murder of his stepdaughter Alissa Turney yesterday.



He vows to keep looking for Alissa, and that he loves his other children despite them testifying against him pic.twitter.com/GNAocCVq7B — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) July 18, 2023

Turney was on trial for second-degree murder and was acquitted after one week of testimony when the judge cited rule 20. That allows the court to issue an acquittal if “there is no substantial evidence to warrant a conviction.”

Prosecutors said last week that he took hundreds of tapes and recordings of Alissa and that he had tried to control her life, but the defense pushed back, saying there was no evidence of a crime scene or proof that she was dead.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.