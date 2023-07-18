Meet Bradly, a young teen who loves soccer and seeks a loving family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Bradly is a funny teen who loves soccer, and boy, did he get a treat when he visited the Phoenix Rising soccer stadium!

“I don’t have stage fright right now, but if i was out here, i would definitely get stage fright…you get used to it,” Bradly said as he walked out onto the field with team captain Darnell King.

Confidence. That is one of the main things King talked about as he gave this 13-year-old one-on-one tour of the stadium. The team captain treated this young man like a king, introducing him to other players like they were friends and taking a genuine interest in getting to know Bradly. “These are all the boys here,” King said as he walked by teammates.

Bradly is a kind and compassionate kid. “I know how to make friends when I want to, and I know how to care for somebody’s feelings,” he said. Bradley is a good student who loves soccer, swimming and video games. “Every night or two, we go out to the front and play a game of soccer,” Bradly said. “It’s usually pretty fun.”

While he toured the practice facility and saw how these pro players work and recover, Bradly said he was not too picky regarding families to call his own. “Honestly, could care less about what traits they have,” he said. “I’m fine with whatever traits they have, just want a nice family.”

Bradly said he loves animals, especially pit bulls and staying active. As for what he wants to do when he grows up, the kitchen and maybe a company are in this witty kid’s future. “A dishwasher, and then a video game designer,” he said.

Today, however, he became a soccer star with real pros. It was not just wise words the team captain left Bradly with, but some real-deal soccer cleats he got to rock all the way home.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Bradly or other Arizona children waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or email info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

