Man turns himself in for Apache Junction deadly hit-and-run, DPS says

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in Apache Junction on Sunday morning has turned himself in.

Robert Moyer, 45, of Peoria, turned himself in around 8 a.m. on Monday to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Phoenix. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers went to the office and placed him under arrest on one charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

DPS says around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, a pedestrian, now identified as a 16-year-old girl from Mesa, was on U.S. 60 near the Meridian Road off-ramp in Apache Junction when she was hit. Investigators believe she was walking along the highway when she was hit by a white, single-cab pickup truck with black rails.

