Man shot during carjacking in central Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after he was shot during a carjacking in central Phoenix late Tuesday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers were called to the area of 19th and Luke avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. They arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe a suspect stole the man’s car at gunpoint and shot him at some point during the robbery. Police have not released a description of the suspect or the shooting victim’s car.

