Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man shot during carjacking in central Phoenix, police say

The shooting happened just before noon on Tuesday.
The shooting happened just before noon on Tuesday.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is hospitalized after he was shot during a carjacking in central Phoenix late Tuesday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers were called to the area of 19th and Luke avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. They arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe a suspect stole the man’s car at gunpoint and shot him at some point during the robbery. Police have not released a description of the suspect or the shooting victim’s car.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures above 110 are expected to continue across Phoenix into next week.
Heatwave in Arizona leads to unprecedented electricity demand and a new APS record
Michael Turney, stepfather of Alissa Turney was acquitted of all murder charges by the judge...
Judge acquits Michael Turney of all charges in Alissa Turney murder trial
The once iconic shopping mall in Mesa is being torn down to make way for new development.
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa
Arizona's Family news chopper spotted blowing dust in the East Valley.
Blowing dust hits the East Valley as excessive heat continues for metro Phoenix
What led up to the incident is still being investigated.
Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix

Latest News

An In-N-Out restaurant in San Francisco.
In-N-Out bans mask wearing for employees in 5 states including Arizona
Aaliyah Teresa Mack, 26, is accused of walking out on an Angry Crab Shack meal and returning...
Police: Drunk woman pointed gun at Laveen restaurant staff
Christopher Hampton, 15, went missing at Show Low Lake Monday night.
Phoenix teen found dead in Show Low Lake after 18-hour search
In this Tuesday, August 2020 photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice...
Former Arizona governor contacted by special counsel in Jan. 6 probe