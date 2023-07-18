Your Life
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Safford

The officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday morning in Safford.
The officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday morning in Safford.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAFFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Safford on Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Safford officers responded to the area of 12th Street and 8th Avenue, west of Highway 191, for a call reporting two men arguing with one of them holding a gun. Officers arrived and found a man named Douglas Van Raam armed with a gun. Police say they told Raam to put the gun down, but he refused. Raam allegedly pointed his gun at one of the officers, which was when two other officers opened fire.

A statement from Safford police says Raam received medical treatment on the scene and was taken to a hospital. “At this time, the wounds sustained by Ramm did not prove to be fatal,” the statement says. Police say that Raam threatened a City of Safford utility worker with a gun.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has been called to investigate the shooting. The streets near 9th Street and 12th Avenue are closed for the investigation. There is no estimated time for reopening.

This is the 51st officer-involved shooting in the state this year.

