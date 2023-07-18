Man gets two life sentences for 2018 home invasion, murder in Laveen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man received a maximum sentence for committing a violent and deadly home invasion in Laveen over five years ago. On Tuesday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced that 30-year-old Benny Charles Brooks received two life sentences for a shooting death during the home invasion.

On June 25, 2018, Brooks and two other men entered a home near 51st and South Mountain avenues, just south of Baseline Road. The suspects wore ski masks and were armed with multiple weapons when they entered the house, zip-tied the residents and threatened to kill them. One of the residents, 21-year-old Matthew Corral, broke free from the zip ties and wrestled a gun away from the attackers, shooting and killing one of them. Brooks then shot Corral, who died at a hospital.

In May 2023, Brooks was found guilty of 16 felony counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, and multiple counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

In a statement sent to Arizona’s Family, an MCAO spokesperson said, “Brooks was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences for the murders and an additional 25 years for the remaining 14 counts, which will be served consecutively.”

“This was a horrific crime and one that has taken years to bring to a conclusion,” Maricopa County Attorney Mitchell said. “I am so proud of the prosecutors and victim advocates that worked to get the maximum sentences in this case. They are a perfect example of the dedication and commitment of our office to ensure that those who cause harm in our community are held accountable for their actions.”

