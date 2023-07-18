Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after being found shot in street overnight in west Phoenix

No suspect in connection with the shooting has been identified or found yet.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:38 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being found shot in the street in west Phoenix late Monday night.

Phoenix Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in a neighborhood just off 35th Ave. and Van Buren St. around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Details are extremely limited, but detectives are working to get search warrants to help the investigation. So far, no suspect has been identified yet.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures above 110 are expected to continue across Phoenix into next week.
Heatwave in Arizona leads to unprecedented electricity demand and a new APS record
Michael Turney, stepfather of Alissa Turney was acquitted of all murder charges by the judge...
Judge acquits Michael Turney of all charges in Alissa Turney murder trial
What led up to the incident is still being investigated.
Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix
Arizona's Family news chopper spotted blowing dust in the East Valley.
Blowing dust hits the East Valley as excessive heat continues for metro Phoenix
The once iconic shopping mall in Mesa is being torn down to make way for new development.
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa

Latest News

Man dead after being found shot in road in west Phoenix
Man found shot in street overnight in west Phoenix
We're in for a high of 117 degrees here in Phoenix today.
First Alert Weather Day gears up to break temperature record in Phoenix
No officers were hurt in the shooting.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix