Man dead after being found shot in street overnight in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being found shot in the street in west Phoenix late Monday night.

Phoenix Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in a neighborhood just off 35th Ave. and Van Buren St. around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Details are extremely limited, but detectives are working to get search warrants to help the investigation. So far, no suspect has been identified yet.

