Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.(Photo provided by Circle)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Despite being one of the most heavily tattooed musicians in the country rock crossover scene, Jelly Roll admitted that there are many tattoos on his body that he wishes he hadn’t gotten over the years.

During an interview with Jason Bailey on the Audacy Check In, Jelly Roll was questioned about his tattoo regrets.

“Oh, 96% of them. I have more tattoo regrets than I do, ‘Man I’m glad I got this,’” Jelly Roll candidly admitted.

“How you think at 16 years old and how you think at 36 years old are so dramatically far apart from each other. It’s embarrassing,” he added.

Jelly Roll’s extensive use of tattoos as a form of self-expression is evident, as he has body art from head to toe.

“The tour tattoos I would keep ‘cause they do have a cool story, but the rest of these are like, ‘Yeah dude, I can’t believe I thought like that,’” he told Bailey.

Giving a prime example of one of his regrets, he jokingly pointed out, “I’ve got a Gerber baby smoking a joint tattooed on my arm. I don’t know who authorized this in my life or who was around me at this moment, but I hate them.”

Jelly Roll’s tattoos have become a distinctive trademark for the music sensation, making it quite surprising that he isn’t particularly fond of them.

However, the artist recently underwent an appearance transformation by shaving off all of his hair in a TikTok video.

Although his many tattoos are just one thing that his fans love about him, it raises the question of whether fans could witness another transformation in the future if he decides to have some of his tattoos removed.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures above 110 are expected to continue across Phoenix into next week.
Heatwave in Arizona leads to unprecedented electricity demand and a new APS record
Michael Turney, stepfather of Alissa Turney was acquitted of all murder charges by the judge...
Judge acquits Michael Turney of all charges in Alissa Turney murder trial
The once iconic shopping mall in Mesa is being torn down to make way for new development.
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa
Arizona's Family news chopper spotted blowing dust in the East Valley.
Blowing dust hits the East Valley as excessive heat continues for metro Phoenix
What led up to the incident is still being investigated.
Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix

Latest News

No officers were hurt in the shooting.
Phoenix police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, center, talks with Cardinals offensive...
Tickets for Cardinals 2023 Training Camp available Wednesday
Christopher Hampton, 15, went missing at Show Low Lake Monday night.
Search underway for missing Phoenix teen at Show Low Lake
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Trump’s classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing before Judge Cannon
FILE - President Joe Biden and Israel's President Isaac Herzog talk during a meeting in the...
Israel’s Herzog tells Biden Israel’s democracy remains sound amid US concerns over judicial overhaul