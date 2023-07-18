Your Life
First Alert Weather: Phoenix breaks record for number of consecutive days at 110+ degrees

It is also the ninth day in a row in Phoenix with overnight lows above 90.
By Holly Bock
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The heat wave continues as Phoenix breaks a record for the daytime high-temperature today and the number of consecutive days at or above 110. The high today (as of 4 p.m.) is 118 in Phoenix, which beats the previous record of 115 degrees set back in 1989.

Our overnight low was 94 degrees, nine degrees warmer than normal, and the ninth day in a row in Phoenix with overnight lows above 90. Today also breaks the record for consecutive days at 110 degrees or higher. The previous record was 18 days back in 1974.

Our First Alert remains in effect through Friday, as temperatures will be near 118 before the weekend. Thunderstorm activity could trend upward once we get to the weekend, favoring the higher terrain across the state. The possibility of an uptick in moisture, even clouds or outflows from storms surrounding the Valley, could impact temperatures. Still, above-average temperatures will continue. The average for this time of the year is 107 degrees. We will continue to track storm chances heading into the weekend.

