First Alert Weather Day gears up to break temperature record in Phoenix

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 6 a.m. for Tuesday, 07/18/23.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re gearing up to break a big record today in Phoenix. For the 19th consecutive day, we’ll hit at least 110 degrees at Sky Harbor Airport. This will break the record for most consecutive days at or above 110, which was set back in 1974.

Look for a very sunny and hot day with a high of 117 in the Valley and morning lows in the 90s.

Unfortunately, our excessive heat will continue throughout the week, with 118 likely for tomorrow and Thursday, followed by 119 on Friday. This weekend temperatures are expected to drop a few degrees, but they’ll still be in the 115 range. Valley storm chances will increase over the weekend, with a 30% chance expected as of now.

As for where we could see storms today, those will likely be confined to the mountains to the north and east of us, along with Southern Arizona. Parts of the Valley could see some gusty winds and blowing dust like Monday, but chances are lower than yesterday.

Next week also looks to be warm, with temps above 110 continuing. Stay safe out there!

