Biden administration to host state leaders Wednesday for summit on making child care more affordable

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ‘s administration is hosting state legislators from 41 states to the White House on Wednesday for discussions on how legislatures can make child care more affordable for families, the White House said.

The meeting includes New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and 90 lawmakers from across the country to share legislative ideas and strategies for bringing down costs for parents and supporting child care providers. First lady Jill Biden will deliver closing remarks at the meeting, which will be convened by Jennifer Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council, Neera Tanden, the director of the Domestic Policy Council, and Tom Perez, the director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

The summit follows similar meetings on subjects like abortion and healthcare, where Biden has faced roadblocks in passing his agenda in Congress but is seeking to support changes at the state and local level ahead of his 2024 reelection campaign.

