As Arizona heatwave breaks records, Climatologist explains trends

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In Arizona, monsoons often bring heavy bursts of rain, wind and lightning. The official start of monsoon season is June 15th, but this year it’s a little late, and many are left wondering where that Valley rain is, especially in the midst of one of its most intense heat waves ever. “We’ve been measuring temps in Phoenix since about 1895,” says Dr. Erinanne Saffell, Arizona’s Climatologist.

Arizona has only ever had 6 state climatologists and Saffell has held the position for the past 2 years. “If we look at that first early 1900s, on average, there were about 5 days every year where Phoenix had temperatures of 110 degrees or higher. Now, we’re 5 times that amount,” she says.

She also says we now get around 27 days each year with 110 degrees or higher. “Right now, we’re at 22 days total for the year. If we go back a couple of years to 2020, the ‘nonsoon’ that no one wants to remember, there were 53 days that year in the Phoenix area of temps 110 or higher,” Saffell says.

With the rest of July, August and September to go, many are looking forward to some moisture. Saffell says high pressure is needed to generate storms. “So it gets really, really hot under that ridge of hot pressure or heat dome. There is a circulation around that high pressure that moves in a clockwise manner, and what that can do is pull moisture into Arizona from the Sea of Cortez or the Gulf of Mexico, bringing that moisture in. As it comes into Arizona, that can trigger our thunderstorms,” Saffell says.

She says the humidity you’ve been feeling the past few days may be a good sign rain is near. “We’re unfortunately looking like we may break that 18-day record this week, but if we get some thunderstorms and it cools us off, we get some clouds moving in that may moderate what we’re experiencing with our high temperatures,” she says.

