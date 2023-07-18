Your Life
30 people displaced after tree fire spreads to mobile homes in Tempe

Multiple organizations are working to provide shelter to those impacted by the fire.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:34 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of people are displaced after a tree fire spread to multiple mobile homes in Tempe on Monday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., Tempe and Mesa Fire and Medical crews were called to a tree fire near Apache Blouveard and McClintock Drive in the Sun Air Movile Homes community. However, the fire had spread to two mobile homes when firefighters arrived. Crews worked to extinguish the fire, which burned two mobile homes and a power pole.

The tree fire had spread to multiple mobile homes by the time fire crews arrived.
Tempe Fire says one person was evaluated on the scene but refused to be taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Due to the damage from the power pole, 12 mobile homes with around 30 people will be displaced. Multiple organizations, including the Red Cross and the City of Tempe Health and Human Services, are working to provide shelter to those impacted by the fire.

