Tempe student transforms trash to treasure for teacher’s new bicycle

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Tempe student has earned a reputation for turning trash into treasure. Recently, he upgraded one of his teacher’s bikes with his handy skills!

Ryder Godemann is an incoming 8th grader at Fees College Preparatory School, known as the resident student engineer. When his teacher Miss Shoup was looking for a new bicycle, Godemann told her he’d keep an eye out. Soon, he was able to find one that was discarded in an alleyway. He fixed it up, customized it, and surprised his teacher with a brand-new set of wheels!

