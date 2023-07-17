Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Politics Unplugged Podcast: Jessica Boehm

An in-depth discussion with the Axios’ ace reporter
Jessica Boehm of Axios
Jessica Boehm of Axios(Arizona's Family)
By Dennis Welch
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This week, Axios’ ace reporter Jessica Boehm joins the pod to talk about the heat and the homeless in Phoenix. Then a couple of politicos discuss the possibility of a controversial candidate jumping into one of the most important races of 2024. And we learn just how new Dennis is to this whole podcast thing.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Amazon Music | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

RECENT EPISODES

Adrian Fontes: Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joins us to talk about the January 6 investigation and election related issues. In addition, Dennis apologizes to Colin for slandering his musical tastes.

Stephen Richer: Dennis is joined by Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer to talk about his defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake, the former Republican nominee for governor. Dennis also talks to Richer about his political future and whether he will run for reelection or seek a different office.

Doug Ducey: In the debut episode of Politics Unplugged, Dennis Welch sits down with former Gov. Doug Ducey to talk about what he’s been up to since leaving office. They discuss his latest project, MAGA, and the exploding growth and cost of the state’s school voucher program that he championed. Ducey also tells us the rest of the story behind that infamous phone call from the Trump White House while he was certifying the 2020 election results.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near 29th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Motorcycle rider dead after evening crash in Phoenix
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday
A man is dead after a reported double-drowning call at Lake Pleasant.
Man dead after reportedly drowning at Lake Pleasant
What led up to the incident is still being investigated.
Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix
Buckeye police say the man appeared to have died from a heat-related death
Man’s death in Buckeye desert believed to be heat related, police say

Latest News

Jordan Clark
Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Defensive back Jordan Clark
Who holds the keys to ASU's success in 2023?
Speak of the Devils Podcast: 10 most important Devils for 2023
Our new series examines the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
True Crime Arizona Podcast: THE FORGOTTEN: Where is Laverda Sorrell?
Creating an AI-Friendly Resume
On Your Side Podcast: Creating an AI-friendly resume