Police: Drunk woman pointed gun at Laveen restaurant staff

She reportedly went back in with a gun after walking out without paying
Aaliyah Teresa Mack
Aaliyah Teresa Mack, 26, is accused of walking out on an Angry Crab Shack meal and returning with a gun, all while intoxicated.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is in custody after she reportedly walked out of a Laveen restaurant without paying and went back in with a gun.

On Friday, around 6:15 p.m., 26-year-old Aaliyah Teresa Mack was with a man in the Angry Crab Shack near Southern and 35th avenues. It’s unknown what relation Mack has to the man. Police say she was drunk and walked out of her meal, which totaled about $154.

Later, Mack reportedly walked back into the busy restaurant, which included children, waving a gun and pointing it at the staff while trying to load the magazine. One of the workers threw a chair at her, knocking the gun out of her hands and keeping the gun away from her. The man with Mack allegedly threw a chair at a worker causing serious injury.

An officer arrived at the restaurant to find a broken front door and multiple live 9mm rounds on the floor. Police interviewed some of the customers.

Mack was booked into jail on charges of disorderly conduct with a weapon and theft for walking out without paying. She was not charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, as one of the workers didn’t want to press those charges.

