Phoenix woman hospitalized after bison attack at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WY (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix woman is in the hospital after being gored by a bison while staying at Yellowstone National Park on Monday morning.

According to national park authorities, the 47-year-old woman was attacked near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Yellowstone. The woman reportedly walked with another person in a field in front of the cabins when they saw two bison. Officials say the visitors turned and walked away from the bison when one of them charged and attacked the woman.

She had injuries to her chest and abdomen and was flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is unknown. Officials say they do not know how close the visitors were to the bison when it charged. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Yellowstone National Park officials say bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. During mating season, which runs from mid-July through mid-August, bison can become agitated more quickly.

It is important to stay more than 25 yards away from wild animals such as bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, and to be at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

