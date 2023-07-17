Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man’s death in Buckeye desert believed to be heat related, police say

Buckeye police say the man appeared to have died from a heat-related death
Buckeye police say the man appeared to have died from a heat-related death(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man appeared to have died from the heat after getting a flat tire during a bike ride in Buckeye on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., Buckeye police got a call from a woman saying her husband had gone on a bike ride in the Sun City Festival area and had not arrived at the fire station on Wagner Complex Drive, near Sun Valley and West Beardsley parkway, where they agreed to meet.

The woman told police that her husband, who is in his 70s, had called her earlier in the day and said his bike got a flat tire in a desert area, and he was going to walk to the fire station so she could pick him up. When she got to the fire station and her husband was not there, she called 911.

Buckeye police and fire crews searched for the man and soon discovered that he had died in the desert. Buckeye police say the man appeared to have died from a heat-related death, but a medical examiner’s officer will determine the cause. He has not been identified.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is believed to be around 3 years old.
Child reunited with parents after being found wandering in Casa Grande
An Excessive Heat Warning continues into Wednesday, with an extreme heat risk this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Phoenix hits 118 degrees, hottest day in more than 2 years
The crash happened south of Baseline Road on Sossaman Road in east Mesa.
1 man dead, 2 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in east Mesa
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday
The crash happened near 29th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Motorcycle rider dead after evening crash in Phoenix

Latest News

We are looking at highs around 116 for Monday and Tuesday and still above 110 throughout the...
First Alert Weather: Excessive heat continues for metro Phoenix
What led up to the incident is still being investigated.
Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix
A man is dead after a reported double-drowning call at Lake Pleasant.
Man dead after reportedly drowning at Lake Pleasant
The driver did not stay at the scene of the hit-and-run crash.
DPS troopers searching for driver involved in US 60 deadly hit-and-run in Apache Junction