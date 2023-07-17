Man’s death in Buckeye desert believed to be heat related, police say

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man appeared to have died from the heat after getting a flat tire during a bike ride in Buckeye on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., Buckeye police got a call from a woman saying her husband had gone on a bike ride in the Sun City Festival area and had not arrived at the fire station on Wagner Complex Drive, near Sun Valley and West Beardsley parkway, where they agreed to meet.

The woman told police that her husband, who is in his 70s, had called her earlier in the day and said his bike got a flat tire in a desert area, and he was going to walk to the fire station so she could pick him up. When she got to the fire station and her husband was not there, she called 911.

Buckeye police and fire crews searched for the man and soon discovered that he had died in the desert. Buckeye police say the man appeared to have died from a heat-related death, but a medical examiner’s officer will determine the cause. He has not been identified.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.