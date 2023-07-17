Man hospitalized after reported stabbing in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an alleged stabbing in Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to reports of the incident near 28th and Washington Streets. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds who was taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives are working to learn what led up to the incident, and no suspects have been arrested.

This story is still developing. Stay with Arizona’s Family for further updates.

