Lucky Powerball player lands $100,000 jackpot ticket in Phoenix

Monday night's drawing will be the 3rd largest in Powerball history.
Monday night's drawing will be the 3rd largest in Powerball history.(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Dani Birzer and CNN
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A lucky winner landed $100,000 from a Powerball jackpot after Sunday night’s drawing.

Monday is National Lottery Day, and what a way to celebrate! The ticket was sold Saturday at a Fry’s just off Cave Creek Road in Phoenix. The ticket matched with 4 of 5 numbers, and the prize was $50,000, including a Power Play win of $50,000. The winning numbers were 2,9, 43, 55, and 57, and the Powerball was 18.

The Powerball jackpot is $900 million for Monday night’s drawing or a $465.1 million cash value. It is the 3rd largest Powerball jackpot, just behind the world record of $2.04 billion from 2022 and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016. It’ll be the seventh-largest US lottery jackpot, according to Powerball.

Tuesday’s jackpot is resting at $640 million, or a cash value of $328 million. Tickets cost only $2, and you can add Power Play or Megaplier for $1 for each play to multiply your winnings. You have until 6:59 p.m. on either night to get your tickets for each jackpot.

There have now been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since its April 19 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all six numbers to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball says on its website.

