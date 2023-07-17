Your Life
Keeping seniors cool during extreme temperatures

Seniors experiencing homelessness are one of the most vulnerable populations in Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With temperatures climbing well over 100s, everyone is struggling--especially seniors experiencing homelessness.

Dean Scheinert, executive director of the Justa Center in Phoenix, said that while protecting these seniors is a 365-day effort, those efforts tighten down during the summer. The center has an outdoor cooling center on its property, with cold water and blowing fans, and are handing out small bags that include a hat, water bottle, lip balm, sunscreen, and an ice-cold towel for the back of the neck.

Inside the center, the seniors will find daytime shelter with showers, meals, nursing services, and a computer room. Scheinert said that issues surrounding the homeless community increase significantly in this heat. “Not only from the high temperatures but also given the vulnerability of the demographic,” he said.

One of the seniors at the shelter said that he wouldn’t have survived another summer in the heat if it wasn’t for the shelter after his experience last year. “This place is literally an oasis in the desert. The moral support and encouragement and resources that they offer--I couldn’t survive without them,” he said. He’s since been able to move into a trailer and off the streets.

