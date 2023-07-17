Your Life
Judge acquits Michael Turney of all charges in Alissa Turney murder trial

Michael Turney, stepfather of Alissa Turney was acquitted of all murder charges by the judge...
By Jason Sillman and Briana Whitney
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After one week of testimony in the high-profile Alissa Turney murder trial, the judge acquitted Michael Turney, the primary suspect and Alissa’s stepfather, of all murder charges.

The judge cited rule 20, which allows the court to issue an acquittal if “there is no substantial evidence to warrant a conviction.” there wasn’t enough evidence to warrant a conviction. Turney was on trial for second-degree murder, accused of being the last person who saw Alissa alive 22 years ago.

Last week, prosecutors said he took hundreds of tapes and recordings of Alissa and tried to control her life. But the defense has pushed back, saying there is no evidence of a crime scene or proof that Alissa is dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest updates.

