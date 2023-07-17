Judge acquits Michael Turney of all charges in Alissa Turney murder trial

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After one week of testimony in the high-profile Alissa Turney murder trial, the judge acquitted Michael Turney, the primary suspect and Alissa’s stepfather, of all murder charges.

The judge cited rule 20, which allows the court to issue an acquittal if “there is no substantial evidence to warrant a conviction.” there wasn’t enough evidence to warrant a conviction. Turney was on trial for second-degree murder, accused of being the last person who saw Alissa alive 22 years ago.

#BREAKING: The judge just ACQUITTED Michael Turney of the murder charges of his stepdaughter Alissa Turney before closing arguments even began based on Rule 20 which states the court can do that before a verdict if “there is no substantial evidence to warrant a conviction.”… pic.twitter.com/RB7qgBhacg — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) July 17, 2023

Last week, prosecutors said he took hundreds of tapes and recordings of Alissa and tried to control her life. But the defense has pushed back, saying there is no evidence of a crime scene or proof that Alissa is dead.

