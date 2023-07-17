Your Life
How extreme heat could affect your groceries

Bacteria in food can start to grow in high temperatures which can seriously impact your health.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the heat wave continues around the Valley, it’s important to know how dangerous these temperatures can be to a person’s health. It can also have other impacts you might not have considered, like potential risks to your groceries.

It doesn’t take long for bacteria to start to grow in the food you get from the grocery store. The danger zone for food ranges from 40 degrees to 140 degrees, and with outdoor temperatures hitting well over 100 degrees daily, the USDA is encouraging everyone to be cautious of how long they leave groceries in their vehicle.

Bacteria can grow in many of the groceries you buy, like milk, eggs and other perishables. “Don’t neglect those perishables. Consider them all to carry microorganisms that can hurt you if you abuse those temperatures,” said Jaime Vinaras, managing supervisor of Maricopa County Environmental Services.

These microorganisms can start a chain reaction that can infect you, such as salmonella. To keep your food safe, plan ahead, park in a shaded area, and keep a cooler in your car to ensure all your refrigerated items stay cool.

